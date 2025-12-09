Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge [Image 3 of 11]

    3-13 FAR Dragon Fledge

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    A lieutenant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment fires a Mk 19 grenade launcher during Operation Dragon Fledge December 10, 2025 on Fort Sill. Dragon Fledge brought lieutenants across 3-13 FAR to train in the fundamentals, including crew served weapons qualification, patrol base operations, movement and maneuver tactics, a deliberate attack, and the Combat Conditioning obstacle course. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9442598
    VIRIN: 251210-A-WX026-5666
    Resolution: 4215x2816
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
