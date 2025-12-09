From left, Simon Durance, 48th Operations Support Squadron honorary commander, speaks with Paul Greenwood, 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron honorary commander, during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was a commemoration of the year’s successes between community and base leaders, providing insight into the impact of local national and Airmen partnerships (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9442163
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-TM115-1010
|Resolution:
|7724x5069
|Size:
|12.88 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.