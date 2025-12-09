A U.S. Air Force blues cover sits on a piano during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The Yuletide and tree lighting ceremony strengthen bonds between the Liberty Wing and its surrounding communities, celebrating not only the season but also the partnerships and people who make the mission possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
12.03.2025
12.15.2025
|9442164
|251204-F-TM115-1009
|7612x4892
|16.41 MB
|Location:
RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|1
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.