Lighting Liberty Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England — Through the early winter darkness, a warm glow spread across the Liberty Wing as Airmen, families and local community leaders came together to welcome the holiday season during the annual Yuletide event and Lighting Liberty ceremony Dec. 4, 2025.



Yuletide opened the evening by reflecting on the year’s shared accomplishments and highlighting the impact of cooperation between U.S. forces and local national partners. Col. Nicholas Jurewicz, 48th Fighter Wing deputy wing commander, welcomed attendees by emphasizing the relationships that strengthen the Liberty Wing’s mission.



“It’s about the people. It’s about the bases. It’s about the towns,” said Jurewicz. “It’s about every organization on and off base and what we do together, the time we spend together. When I think about Yuletide and the work we do, I think about moments like this, and to me, that captures the holiday spirit.”



As Yuletide concluded, the celebration transitioned to the annual Christmas Cantata hosted by the 48th Fighter Wing Chapel. Choirs from each of the tri-base schools performed, filling the venue with seasonal music as families gathered for an evening focused on unity and shared tradition. Outside, families enjoyed festive treats, hot cocoa and the opportunity to meet Santa’s reindeer.



“Lighting Liberty was chosen as the theme of this year’s cantata and tree lighting ceremony, reminding each of us that our inner light radiates, strengthens and can be shared with the people we encounter,” said Capt. Khoi Tran, 48th Fighter Wing chaplain and Lighting Liberty coordinator.



As darkness settled over the installation, anticipation grew for the tree lighting ceremony. In keeping with military tradition, the family of a deployed Airman was selected to activate the switch, honoring the sacrifices and resilience of service members and their loved ones. Just before the countdown began, the Grinch made a surprise appearance and was swiftly apprehended by a 48th Security Forces military working dog.



Moments later, Santa arrived aboard a firetruck with firefighters from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron to help set the stage for the final countdown. As the crowd counted down in unison, the family pulled the lever, and the tree’s lights illuminated the heart of RAF Lakenheath, symbolizing the unity and hope that define the season.



“Every light we see tonight represents more than decoration; it represents hope,” said Lt. Col. Kelly Stahl, 48th Fighter Wing chaplain. “Hope that darkness never gets the final word, hope that love travels farther than distance, and hope that God is near even when the journey is hard.”



Each year, Yuletide and the tree lighting ceremony strengthen bonds between the Liberty Wing and its surrounding communities, celebrating not only the holiday season but the partnerships and people who make the mission possible.