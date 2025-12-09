RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and civilians assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The Yuletide and tree lighting ceremony strengthen bonds between the Liberty Wing and its surrounding communities, celebrating not only the season but also the partnerships and people who make the mission possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)