RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Jurewicz, 48th Fighter Wing deputy commander, gives opening remarks during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Yuletide opened the evening with a look back at the year’s shared accomplishments, highlighting the impact of cooperation between U.S. forces and local national partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
