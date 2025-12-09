Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Jurewicz, 48th Fighter Wing deputy commander, gives opening remarks during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. Yuletide opened the evening with a look back at the year’s shared accomplishments, highlighting the impact of cooperation between U.S. forces and local national partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    48th FW
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Yuletide
    Community
    48th Chapel

