RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Adam Moore, 352nd Special Operations Wing commander, speak with Royal British Air Force Wg Cdr Mark Hinde, Station Commander RAF Honington, during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was a commemoration of the year’s successes between community and base leaders, providing insight into the impact of local, national and Airmen partnerships (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)