    RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Adam Moore, 352nd Special Operations Wing commander, speak with Royal British Air Force Wg Cdr Mark Hinde, Station Commander RAF Honington, during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was a commemoration of the year’s successes between community and base leaders, providing insight into the impact of local, national and Airmen partnerships (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 07:40
    Photo ID: 9442161
    VIRIN: 251204-F-TM115-1008
    Resolution: 6306x4666
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    48th FW
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Yuletide
    Community
    48th Chapel

