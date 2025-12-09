From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Adam Moore, 352nd Special Operations Wing commander, speak with Royal British Air Force Wg Cdr Mark Hinde, Station Commander RAF Honington, during a Yuletide event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was a commemoration of the year’s successes between community and base leaders, providing insight into the impact of local, national and Airmen partnerships (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9442161
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-TM115-1008
|Resolution:
|6306x4666
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates Yuletide 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.