Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

Eisa dancers perform during the Kadena Special Olympics at Kadena Air Base, Dec. 6, 2025. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event providing opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to band together in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)