    Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a soccer skills event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. KSO is a one-day sporting and entertainment event bringing competition and recognition to Okinawan and American Special Olympics athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 02:02
    Photo ID: 9438567
    VIRIN: 251206-F-OO000-1295
    Resolution: 5414x3602
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena, KSO, Kadena Special Olympics, Sport, Okinawa

