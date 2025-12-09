Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete smiles after competing in a soccer skills event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. This year 104 athletes that registered, 14 American and 91 local contestants competed, all united in the endeavor to showcase the results of their diligent training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|12.11.2025
|12.12.2025 02:02
|9438564
|251206-F-OO000-1579
|6048x4024
|2.35 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|0
