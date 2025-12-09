Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete poses for a photo with a friend at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. KSO is a sporting event held by the 18th Wing that uplifts Okinawan and American athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities. This event is made possible via a collaborative effort between the U.S. military, Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa and local government officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)