A Kadena Special Olympics athlete poses for a photo with a friend at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. KSO is a sporting event held by the 18th Wing that uplifts Okinawan and American athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities. This event is made possible via a collaborative effort between the U.S. military, Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa and local government officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9438563
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-OO000-1529
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS