A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a softball throw event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. Local U.S. military and Okinawan municipal leadership attended the event to speak at the opening ceremony and show their support of KSO and what it represents, including equality, opportunity and the importance of maintaining a strong and cohesive community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9438568
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-OO000-1654
|Resolution:
|5445x3623
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.