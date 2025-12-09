Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a softball throw event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. Local U.S. military and Okinawan municipal leadership attended the event to speak at the opening ceremony and show their support of KSO and what it represents, including equality, opportunity and the importance of maintaining a strong and cohesive community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)