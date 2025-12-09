Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025 [Image 6 of 9]

    Another day for greatness – Kadena Special Olympics 2025

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a softball throw event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. Local U.S. military and Okinawan municipal leadership attended the event to speak at the opening ceremony and show their support of KSO and what it represents, including equality, opportunity and the importance of maintaining a strong and cohesive community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    TAGS

    Kadena, KSO, Kadena Special Olympics, Sport, Okinawa

