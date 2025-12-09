U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Robin A. Simmons, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion,
312th Training Support Regiment, left, passes the unit guidon to Col. Gary P. McDonald, the
174th Infantry Brigade Commander, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the
Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9436283
|VIRIN:
|251206-A-RK866-1007
|Resolution:
|6185x4123
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-312th Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.