    2-312th Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Robin A. Simmons, the outgoing commander of the 2nd Battalion,
    312th Training Support Regiment, left, passes the unit guidon to Col. Gary P. McDonald, the
    174th Infantry Brigade Commander, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the
    Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)

    VIRIN: 251206-A-RK866-1007
