2-312th Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Gary P. McDonald, the 174th Infantry Brigade Commander, right,

passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd Battalion, 312th Training Support Regiment, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)