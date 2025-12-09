Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-312th HHC Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    2-312th HHC Change of Command

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd Battalion, 312th
    Training Support Regiment, right, passes the unit guidon to 1st. Lt. Jared Hose, incoming
    commander of the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd BN, 312th TSR, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9436281
    VIRIN: 251206-A-RK866-1019
    Resolution: 5538x3692
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-312th HHC Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HHC
    Training Support Battalion
    Change of Command
    USAR
    2-312 TSBN
    Headquarters & Headquarters Company 2nd Battalion

