U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Sean McGill, senior enlisted advisor of the 2nd
Battalion, 312th Regiment, right, presents Lt. Col. Robin A. Simmons, outgoing commander of
the 2nd BN, 312th TSR, a token of appreciation for service to his unit during the unit’s change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9436279
|VIRIN:
|251206-A-RK866-1003
|Resolution:
|5253x3502
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-312th Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.