2-312th Change of Command

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd Battalion, 312th

Training Support Regiment, right, passes the unit guidon, to Command Sgt. Maj. Sean McGill,

senior enlisted advisor of the 2nd BN, 312th TSR, during the unit’s change of command

ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)