2-312th Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, with the 2nd Battalion, 312th Training Support Regiment present

arms to Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd BN, 312th TSR during the unit’s

change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve

Center on Dec. 6, 2025.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)