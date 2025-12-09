Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-312th Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-312th Change of Command

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, with the 2nd Battalion, 312th Training Support Regiment present
    arms to Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd BN, 312th TSR during the unit’s
    change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve
    Center on Dec. 6, 2025.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9436282
    VIRIN: 251206-A-RK866-1006
    Resolution: 6276x4184
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-312th Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Kayleigh Casto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-312th Change of Command
    2-312th Change of Command
    2-312th Change of Command
    2-312th HHC Change of Command
    2-312th Change of Command
    2-312th Change of Command
    2-312th Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Support Battalion
    Change of Command
    USAR
    2-312 TSBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download