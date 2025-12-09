Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A participant plays a match during the Japan-U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 event at the Misawa International Sport Center in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event promoted friendship between U.S. and Japanese participants, bolstering the community goodwill that enhances mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 02:17
    Photo ID: 9435924
    VIRIN: 251206-F-EP621-1297
    Resolution: 4914x3276
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025
    Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Misawa City
    Team Misawa
    Pickleball
    Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download