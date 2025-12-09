Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant warms up before the first match of the Japan-U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 event at the Misawa International Sport Center in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event built familiarity and goodwill, enhancing the community partnership that underpins the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate smoothly with its host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)