Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, plays the opening game of the Japan-U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 event at the Misawa International Sport Center in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event built familiarity and goodwill, enhancing the community partnership that underpins the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate smoothly with its host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)