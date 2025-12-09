Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

Participants play the opening game of the Japan-U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 event at the Misawa International Sport Center in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event showcased a shared commitment to friendship and collaboration, strengthening the community bonds that contribute to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
