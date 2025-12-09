Team Misawa participates in the Japan–U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants practice before the first match of the Japan-U.S. Sport Exchange Pickleball 2025 event at the Misawa International Sport Center in Misawa City, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025. The event promoted friendship between U.S. and Japanese participants, bolstering the community goodwill that enhances mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)