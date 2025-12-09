35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 7th Munitions Squadron loads ordnance onto a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The demonstration underscored commitment to readiness and precision, showing that munitions teams remain prepared to arm aircraft safely and effectively at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)