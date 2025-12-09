35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Munitions Squadron load ordnance onto a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the proficiency and teamwork of munitions Airmen, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in sustaining lethal strike capability under operational conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)