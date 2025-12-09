Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration [Image 4 of 7]

    35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron attaches ordnance onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The demonstration underscored the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and precision, showing that munitions teams remain prepared to arm aircraft safely and effectively at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    9th Bomb Squadron
    35th FW

