35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron attaches ordnance onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The demonstration underscored the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to readiness and precision, showing that munitions teams remain prepared to arm aircraft safely and effectively at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)