35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron prepares ordnance for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the proficiency and teamwork of munitions Airmen, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in sustaining lethal strike capability under operational conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)