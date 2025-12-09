Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration [Image 7 of 7]

    35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Airman looks at the munitions held by a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The coordinated load exercise strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to integrate with partner units and adapt to complex mission demands, supporting long-term regional deterrence and operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 01:11
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    Misawa AB
    9th Bomb Squadron
    35th FW

