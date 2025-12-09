35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman looks at the munitions held by a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The coordinated load exercise strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to integrate with partner units and adapt to complex mission demands, supporting long-term regional deterrence and operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)