A U.S. Airman looks at the munitions held by a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron during a load demonstration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 13, 2025. The coordinated load exercise strengthened the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to integrate with partner units and adapt to complex mission demands, supporting long-term regional deterrence and operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9435869
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-EP621-1206
|Resolution:
|7423x4949
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th FW hosts B-1B Lancer and F-16 Fighting Falcon load demonstration [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.