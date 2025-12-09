USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, coins Senior Airman Emiliano Lopez, security forces member, 821st Security Forces Squadron, during his visit to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 6, 2025. During his visit, Whiting toured facilities, received mission briefs, and met with personnel, underscoring the base’s critical role in the command's mission, Arctic operations, and mission readiness. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)