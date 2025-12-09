Left, Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command, exchange gifts during a visit at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 5, 2025. Working with Allies and Partners, USSPACECOM, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|9434368
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-XO712-1015
|Resolution:
|4096x2730
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|GL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
No keywords found.