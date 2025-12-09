Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 3 of 7]

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

    GREENLAND

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    Left, Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command, exchange gifts during a visit at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 5, 2025. Working with Allies and Partners, USSPACECOM, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9434368
    VIRIN: 251205-F-XO712-1015
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSPACECOM
    Pituffik Space Base
    Greenland
    Denmark Joint Arctic Command

