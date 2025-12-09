USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command, listen to the 821st Space Base Group mission brief at Pituffik Space Force Base, Greenland, Dec. 6, 2025. During his visit, Whiting toured facilities, received mission briefs, and met with personnel, underscoring the base’s critical role in the command's mission, Arctic operations, and mission readiness. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)