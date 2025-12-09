USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and personnel from the 821st Space Group pose in front of the Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 5, 2025. As the Department of War's northernmost installation, Pituffik's missile warning, missile defense, and Space Domain Awareness mission play a crucial role in the defense of our homeland and the American people. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)
