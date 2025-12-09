Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 2 of 7]

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

    GREENLAND

    12.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and personnel from the 821st Space Group pose in front of the Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 5, 2025. As the Department of War's northernmost installation, Pituffik's missile warning, missile defense, and Space Domain Awareness mission play a crucial role in the defense of our homeland and the American people. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)

    USSPACECOM
    Pituffik Space Base
    Greenland
    821st Space Group

