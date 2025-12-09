Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

    GREENLAND

    12.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    Col. Shawn Lee, commander of the 821st Space Base Group, and members of the 821 SBG leadership team: Lt. Col. Troy Kinchen, deputy commander; Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Chapin, senior enlisted leader; and Master Sgt. Alesha Sullivan, first sergeant, welcomed Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and his spouse, Tammy Whiting, to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, December 5, 2025. During his visit, Whiting toured facilities, received mission briefs, and met with personnel, underscoring the base’s critical role in the command's mission, Arctic operations, and mission readiness. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9434373
    VIRIN: 251205-F-XO712-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit
    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download