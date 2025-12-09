USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Shawn Lee, commander of the 821st Space Base Group, and members of the 821 SBG leadership team: Lt. Col. Troy Kinchen, deputy commander; Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Chapin, senior enlisted leader; and Master Sgt. Alesha Sullivan, first sergeant, welcomed Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, and his spouse, Tammy Whiting, to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, December 5, 2025. During his visit, Whiting toured facilities, received mission briefs, and met with personnel, underscoring the base’s critical role in the command's mission, Arctic operations, and mission readiness. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)