USSPACECOM commander Highlights Strategic Importance of Pituffik Space Base during Arctic visit

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, coins Capt. Bartholomew Winn, Mission Support Flight commander assigned to 12th Space Warning Squadron, during a tour of the 12 SWS facilities at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 6, 2025. During his visit, Whiting toured facilities, received mission briefs, and met with personnel, underscoring the base's critical role in the command's mission, Arctic operations, and mission readiness. (U. S. Space Command photo by Senior Airman Erica Paculan)

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander, U.S. Space Command, accompanied by his wife, Tammy Whiting, visited Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Dec. 5-6, 2025.

As the Department of War's northernmost installation, Pituffik's missile warning, missile defense, and Space Domain Awareness mission play a crucial role in the defense of our homeland and the American people.

Upon arrival, Whiting was welcomed by the leadership team of the 821st Space Base Group. Later, he addressed attendees during a dinner reception, including Major General Søren Andersen, commander of Denmark's Joint Arctic Command, and other distinguished guests. During the event, Whiting and Andersen exchanged gifts.

Whiting participated in an 821st SBG mission brief, where he engaged with personnel and received updates on the base’s operations. He toured key facilities, including the 12th Space Warning Squadron, where he recognized several Airmen and Guardians for their outstanding service with a coin.

During his tour, he also received a briefing on the base’s backup power generation plant, which recently transitioned from a decommissioned facility, ensuring readiness in the event of an emergency-power loss. Additionally, Whiting visited the base’s first-ever indoor shooting range, which allows the 821st Security Forces Squadron to maintain combat readiness year-round despite extreme Arctic weather conditions.

Throughout his visit, Whiting emphasized the critical role of Pituffik Space Base in supporting USSPACECOM’s mission and the Joint Force.