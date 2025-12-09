2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers prepare bags during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. The gathering brought together Team Misawa members and local Japanese partners to prepare holiday treats, reflecting the community connections that strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)