2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Cookies wait to be bagged during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Airmen, families and Japanese neighbors joined together to assemble festive treat bags, illustrating how community involvement strengthens the cooperation that supports a resilient 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)