2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Volunteers seal and attach labels to bags during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Across the work tables, participants from the installation and the local area packaged holiday treats, demonstrating how unified community engagement contributes to a stronger 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)