    2025 Misawa Cookie Caper [Image 1 of 5]

    2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Volunteers seal and attach labels to bags during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Across the work tables, participants from the installation and the local area packaged holiday treats, demonstrating how unified community engagement contributes to a stronger 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 01:27
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 2025 Misawa Cookie Caper [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holidays
    cookies
    35th Fighter Wing
    winter
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific

