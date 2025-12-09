2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer places cookies into bags during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Participants from across the base and the Misawa community teamed up to prepare festive treat bags, highlighting how local partnerships reinforce the 35th Fighter Wing through shared support and connection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)