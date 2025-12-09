2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer places goodie bags onto a table during the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. The goodie bag assembly brought the base community and Misawa residents together, highlighting how the community ties bolster the 35th Fighter Wing through steady collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)