USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka work alongside Japanese emergency responders to perform joint patient-care procedures during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs)