JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — Doctors Takehiro Mochizuki and Sho Nonoyama, both Japanese Fellows assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, introduce themselves to their team prior to the start of Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs)
|11.09.2025
|12.10.2025 01:22
|9433011
|251109-N-WC492-1011
|1362x882
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|JP
|1
|0
USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025
