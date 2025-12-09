Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025 [Image 6 of 10]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

    JAPAN

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka works with Japanese responders to assess and treat a simulated casualty during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs)

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

