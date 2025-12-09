USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka works with Japanese responders to assess and treat a simulated casualty during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies.(U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 01:22
|Photo ID:
|9433017
|VIRIN:
|251109-N-WC492-1053
|Resolution:
|1920x1271
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
