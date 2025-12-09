Photo By Daniel Taylor | JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to U.S....... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka work alongside Japanese emergency responders to perform joint patient-care procedures during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan — U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka joined more than a dozen U.S. and Japanese military, governmental, and civilian organizations Nov. 9 during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025, one of Japan’s largest annual disaster-response exercises.



Hosted by the Kanagawa Prefecture in coordination with local emergency services, the large-scale drill simulated a major natural disaster impacting the Miura Peninsula. Participating agencies practiced integrated triage, medical care, transport coordination, and public safety operations in a complex, multi-casualty scenario.



USNMRTC Yokosuka deployed physicians, nurses, hospital corpsmen, emergency management personnel, and a moulage team to support realistic casualty preparation, medical response, and interagency coordination throughout Jogashima Park.



“This exercise is exactly the type of environment where readiness is built,” said Nikolai Kerry, USNMRTC Yokosuka emergency manager. “Our teams trained side-by-side with Japan Self-Defense Force counterparts, local first responders, and fellow U.S. military units. Real-world relationships are what make rapid, lifesaving action possible when a true disaster strikes.”



More than 15 organizations, including JSDF Ground and Maritime units, the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Kanagawa disaster-response agencies, and local fire, rescue, and medical departments, participated in this year’s event. The combined force demonstrated integrated patient care operations, from on-scene stabilization to movement through joint medical and evacuation channels.



“Big Rescue Kanagawa allows us to test our systems under pressure, refine communication processes, and reinforce the trust that underpins the U.S.–Japan Alliance,” Kerry said. “Every repetition with our partners increases our shared preparedness and strengthens our ability to respond together in a real emergency.”



USNMRTC Yokosuka’s participation highlights Navy Medicine’s commitment to regional disaster preparedness and its role in supporting Indo-Pacific stability alongside host-nation partners.



“Drills like Big Rescue Kanagawa are essential to the mission of Navy Medicine because they allow us to validate our readiness in the environments where it matters most,” said Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of USNMRTC Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. “These exercises strengthen the bonds we share with our Japan Self-Defense Force and local emergency services partners, but they also directly advance our commitment to warfighter readiness and world-class operational care. Every repetition alongside our bilateral partners ensures we are better prepared to save lives, support the Fleet, and uphold the trust placed in us across the Indo-Pacific region.”



“Exercises like this prove the value of sustained bilateral cooperation,” Kerry added. “Whether it’s a natural disaster, humanitarian crisis, or large-scale public event, we stand ready to support the community and operate as one team.”



Big Rescue Kanagawa is held annually throughout the prefecture to enhance interoperability among military, government, civilian, and commercial organizations responsible for emergency response.