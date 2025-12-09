USNMRTC Yokosuka Enhances Joint Readiness During Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOGASHIMA PARK, Japan (Nov. 9, 2025) — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka coordinate with Kanagawa Prefecture medical officials on triage procedures during Big Rescue Kanagawa 2025. The annual exercise is one of Kanagawa Prefecture’s largest disaster-response drills, involving U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Red Cross Yokosuka and Branch Health Clinic Atsugi personnel working alongside U.S. and Japanese agencies. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Public Affairs)