Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

From left, retired Chief Master Sgts. of the Air Force Frederick J. Finch, James A. Roy and Kaleth O. Wright pose for a photo after participating in a former CMSAF panel at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. The 13th, 16th and 18th chief master sergeants of the Air Force shared perspectives on leadership, resilience and the evolution of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)