Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Frederick J. Finch speaks during a former CMSAF panel at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. The panel gave attendees an opportunity to hear directly from former chief master sergeants of the Air Force about leadership, resilience and the evolving role of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
