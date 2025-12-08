Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee speaks during the question-and-answer portion of a former chief master sergeants of the Air Force panel at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. The 13th, 16th and 18th CMSAFs shared perspectives on leadership, resilience and the evolution of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)