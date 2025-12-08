Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service and community members attend a former chief master sergeants of the Air Force panel at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. Attendees heard from former chief master sergeants of the Air Force Frederick J. Finch, James A. Roy and Kaleth O. Wright as they shared insights on leadership and the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)