    Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen [Image 2 of 7]

    Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna 

    316th Wing

    Service and community members attend a former chief master sergeants of the Air Force panel at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. Attendees heard from former chief master sergeants of the Air Force Frederick J. Finch, James A. Roy and Kaleth O. Wright as they shared insights on leadership and the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9431572
    VIRIN: 251208-F-VR960-1061
    Resolution: 7112x3668
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington
    CMSAF
    Professional Delevopment

