Past to present: Former CMSAFs inspire the next generation of Airmen

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy, center, answers questions during a former CMSAF panel at the base theater at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 8, 2025. Roy joined fellow former chief master sergeants of the Air Force to discuss leadership, professional development and the enlisted experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)